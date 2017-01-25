U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Police and Law Enforcement

Vigil held for fallen Cleveland officer: 'He loved working for this city'

A community is mourning the loss of a police officer who was killed this week in a hit-and-run incident. 

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 90. At the time he was hit, Fahey was setting up flares to divert traffic from an earlier incident on the highway. 

Fahey was remembered by colleagues and friends at a vigil for his service to the community. 

"Officer Fahey was out there protecting the city and doing his job, and he's not going home to his family, so I ask that you pray for him, pray for the city," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, according to FOX 8.

Click here to read more at FOX 8. 