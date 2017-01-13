Authorities in Georgia, along with Krispy Kreme officials, said Thursday they were investigating a blog report that police officer found the words “Black Lives Matter” written on his doughnut box when he went to pick them up.

Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defense told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the agency would release a statement once they have “vetted the issue.”

Sarah Roof, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina-based company, told the paper that the company has apologized to Smyrna police, and that its employees will undergo training to "reinforce mutual respect" between employees and customers.

"As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience. We have opened an investigation into the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld," the statement read.

The pro-police Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it. It didn't identify the officer who it says picked up the box from a Smyrna Krispy Kreme location Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.