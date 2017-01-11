Detroit police were investigating the death of a man whose body turned up Wednesday at one of the city’s airports.

An air traffic controller at the Coleman A. Young Airport spotted an object on the runway around noon local time, Fox 2 reports.

Security called to investigate the scene later said it was a body.

“It is unknown at this time how he got there," Officer Jennifer Moreno told the Detroit Free Press. Police would not name the man, who reportedly was African American.



The airport serves only private and cargo flights. The last commercial airline to fly out of the city was the now-defunct Pro Air, which pulled out in 2000, The Detroit News reported.

