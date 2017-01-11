A school bus rolled over on a highway in Waltham, Mass., Wednesday with 22 middle school students on board.

Emergency crews arrived and made sure to evacuate everyone from the bus. The crash happened on Route 95 south of Route 20.

State Police said the school bus was carrying 22 students from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury. Ten of those are being taken to Boston Children's Hospital with minor injuries and the other 12 are going to Newton-Wellesley and St. Elizabeth's hospitals for evaluation.

State Police said the bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck and the bus then rolled over the guardrail.

Police said they are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

