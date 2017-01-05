Court records show the man accused of killing an employee at the central Kentucky group home where he lived had previously threatened violence.

Authorities have said 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham was charged Wednesday with murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.

The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2hVvuV2) cited a 2014 arrest citation accusing Cunningham of threatening to kill someone, attempting to attack an employee with a knife and destroying property at the same group home. Records show charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief were dismissed two months later.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward says authorities haven't determined a motive for Tuesday's slaying.

Cunningham was being held in the Hardin County jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com