Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been shot and killed after he came at police officers with a large knife in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened at a house in the city's Canarsie neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

Police say James Owens came from a back room, grabbed a 13-inch knife and began moving toward the officers. They say he was shot with a stun gun, but it had no effect. An officer then fired his weapon, striking Owens in the chest.

Owens was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No police officers were injured

A knife has been recovered at the scene.

An investigation is continuing.

