British Airways suspends flight attendant over racy video of her stripping off tights, smelling them

A British Airways flight attendant has been grounded after a bizarre video of her peeling off and smelling her uniform's tights and shoes has surfaced online.

The female stewardess, who was not identified, was grounded by her employer after a 75-second clip of the video hit the Internet, The Mirror reported. The racy webcam video was also circulated among airline staffers before supervisors caught wind of it, according to The Sun.

In the footage, the blonde female flight attendant’s face is blurred and voice is doctored, presumably to conceal her identity. Though it remains unclear at this time exactly where and when the woman made the film, it was likely intended to be sent to a fetishist.

“Don’t look at how rough I look after the flight. So you want me to smell my shoes and my tights? Well, first of all, I’ve got to take the tights off,” the woman begins, as she slides off her tights and removes her uniform lanyard.

“These I’ve been wearing all day, with no knickers, just for you,” she continues as she smells the tights and tosses them away.

“I wasn’t sure what shoes you wanted me to smell, so I got both,” she goes on, smelling the footwear. “Oh, I wish you could smell this.”

Closing the clip, the female staffer unbuttons her regulation blouse to reveal her cleavage, and whispers “I wish you were here to carry on unbuttoning my shirt. See you soon,” with a wave and a kiss.

As noted by the Mirror, although there is “no indication” that the woman sold her aforementioned uniform items online, there is a “thriving market” for worn airline tights and shoes among fetishists on eBay.

Meanwhile, British Airways has since confirmed to the Mirror that they had indeed suspended a staff member over the video.

“We hold our colleagues to very high standards and expect them to behave responsibly. When this doesn’t happen we will always take the appropriate action,” a representative for the carrier added in a statement obtained by Fox News.