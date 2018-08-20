British woman who fell off ship in Croatia credits singing and yoga for surviving 10-hour ordeal

A British woman who was rescued 10 hours after falling from a Norwegian Star cruise ship on Saturday credits singing and yoga for helping to survive the ordeal.

Kay Longstaff, 46, spent a night in the Adriatic Sea after she plunged from the ship's deck 60 miles off the coast of Croatia. Officials on a Croatian rescue ship found the former Virgin Atlantic crewmember Sunday morning, swimming close to where she fell.

"I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," Longstaff told Croatia news service HRT, according to Sky News. "I am very lucky to be alive. I was sitting at the back of the deck."

The rescue ship’s captain, Lovro Oreskovic, also said the woman was “exhausted,” but rescuers were “extremely happy for saving a human life.”

An unidentified rescuer told The Sun that Longstaff credited her survival to yoga and singing.

"She said the fact that she practices yoga helped her as she was fit. And she said she was singing to not feel cold in the sea overnight,” the rescuer told the news site.

David Radas, a spokesman at Croatia's Ministry of Maritime Affairs, said surveillance video on the ship ultimately helped rescuers locate Longstaff.

It’s unclear what led to Longstaff going overboard. Several passengers told The Sun that Longstaff and her partner appeared to be fighting before the incident. Others said alcohol was involved.

Officials are investigating the incident.