Alabama woman plans airport flash mob for husband who doesn't make it to airport

It was like a scene straight out of a romantic comedy, except the love interest was missing.

Alabama attorney Lindsey Eastwood wanted to surprise her husband Jon with a flash mob at the airport, to celebrate his arrival after finally getting approval for his immigration visa.

Jon, who’s from Wales, married Lindsey in July 2017, but it took nearly 12 months before he could legally move to the U.S. to join his wife.

KFC CHOOSES 'SEINFELD' STAR JASON ALEXANDER AS NEWEST 'COLONEL SANDERS'

When the day finally came, Jon was set to arrive at the Atlanta airport Friday. So to mark the special occasion, Lindsey organized a group of local singers and dancers to perform a mashup of "Coming to America," "I'm Gonna Be (500 miles)," "At Last," "I Knew You Were Waiting" and "Welcome Home," AL.com reports.

Everything came together smoothly and Lindsey was all set to welcome Jon. Theo only problem? His flight to Atlanta was delayed, and he didn't make it there by Friday.

“When you plan a surprise FLASH MOB for your husband, and his flight is cancelled,” Lindsey wrote on Facebook along with a video of the flash mob performing the routine anyway.

“No flights are leaving NYC. Jon is stuck in JFK where he will be sleeping tonight, but hope to be with him tomorrow. PLEASE LIKE the video to make me feel better. Jon Eastwood, this is for you.”

In the footage, Lindsey can also be seen using her phone to broadcast the scene to Jon via Facetime.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After traveling back and forth between the U.S. and Wales for months, Jon, who hadn’t seen Lindsey since May, finally arrived at the couple’s new home in Birmingham on Saturday.