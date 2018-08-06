KFC chooses 'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander as newest 'Colonel Sanders'

Looks like Jason Alexander has ended his “Summer of George” a few weeks early to take a gig with KFC.

The former “Seinfeld” star was announced as KFC’s latest “Colonel Sanders” on Monday morning, making him the latest in a long line of actors and entertainers — including Darrel Hammond, Reba McEntire and George Hamilton, among others — to don a white suit and hawk the chain’s latest chicken offerings.

“As the son of two working parents, there were plenty of dinnertimes when a bucket of chicken and all the fixins saved the day,” Alexander said in a press release. “It’s been fun to combine my personal love for KFC with my sitcom experience into a new take on the role of Colonel Sanders.”

Along with the news, KFC also debuted two of its newest sitcom-themed commercial campaigns starring Alexander, during which he seemingly solves a variety of household problems with buckets of chicken.

In a second 15-second ad, Alexander's "Colonel" comes to the aid of a family in need of a quick, chicken-based meal.

“Did someone say KFC has four ways to feed a family of four for only $20 bucks?” asks Alexander’s “Colonel” — with no discernible accent whatsoever — while carrying a comically large tray of chicken into the family’s home.

He then yells "Silence, chicken lovers!" while somehow refraining from following up with a spirited "Serenity now!"

In the press release, Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., added that there was “no better person” to portray this iteration of the Colonel — whom she calls the “Family Colonel” — than Alexander, thanks to his sitcom experience.

The campaign is said to begin airing nationwide Monday.