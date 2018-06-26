Expand / Collapse search
Nearly naked passenger jumped off plane onto tarmac at Atlanta airport

Alexandra Deabler
A passenger was arrested after jumping off a plane onto the tarmac in his underwear.

A passenger jumped off an airplane onto the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, airport officials confirmed. The passenger was wearing only his underwear.

According to a tweet from the airport, the passenger jumped out of the aircraft while it was on the taxiway shortly before 5 pm. The passenger was taken into custody by authorities on the tarmac.

In video recorded by other passengers, the man appears to be only wearing underwear and carrying his clothes as he tries to get back on the plane.

In a tweet, the airport said operations have not been impacted by the incident.

It is not clear at this time why or how the man was able to exit the aircraft.

The investigation is ongoing.

