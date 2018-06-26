Activist group cancels 'die-in' protest scheduled at Walt Disney World

An activist group canceled their “die-in” event protesting donations of NRA-supported Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam. The student-led group, called National Die-In, had scheduled the protest to take place on Walt Disney World property, reports said.

The group, who formed in response to the Orlando Pulse Nightclub Massacre, is working to pass common sense gun control laws, according to the organization’s website. As a form of protest, the organization stages “die-ins” where members lay on the ground of a public space and pretend to be dead.

Last week the group called out Disney on Twitter for donating nearly $1 million to Putnam, the state’s Agriculture Commissioner, who once described himself as an “NRA Sellout.”

“Adam Putnam failed to process 350,000 background checks on concealed carry permits and @Disney still supports (sic) him. Let Disney know you value our lives over NRA money,” National Die-In tweeted.

However, the protest originally scheduled for June has now been called off over a concern of traumatizing children, according to the co-founder the gun control advocacy group.

“People were saying ‘you’re going to traumatize children,’” said Nurah Abdulhaqq, a Georgia teen who helped start the group, called National Die In. She said she feared a public backlash if the group went forward with the protest, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

This is not the first time the group has protested Putnam. In May, they staged a die-in at two Publix Supermarkets, who donated $670,000 to Putnam.

Following the stunt, Publix said they would end political donations to the candidate.