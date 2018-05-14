Tornado warning at DC area's Dulles Airport forces passengers underground

Extreme weather at Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport has forced passengers to take shelter underground.

Fairfax County, Virginia – where the airport is on the border – has issued a tornado warning as a severe thunderstorm moves across the state.

The airport released a statement on Twitter warning passengers to “stay away from windows and listen to safety instructions provided by airport operations and gate agents.”

The airport also reportedly moved fliers underground to the train tunnel out of an abundance of caution.

“Tornado warning at Dulles airport. All passengers sent underground to the train tunnel,” American Enterprise Institute president Arthur Brooks tweeted.

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights at the airport.

The tornado warning reportedly will remain active until 1 am.