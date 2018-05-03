Expand / Collapse search
Frontier Airlines employee stabbed to death by coworker on tarmac at Philadelphia airport, police say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
A Frontiers Airlines employee was stabbed by a coworker on Thursday, police said.

A Frontier Airlines employee was stabbed to death Thursday after he got into a fight with a coworker on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport, reports said. 

The workers got into an argument around 11:20 a.m. at the airport’s Terminal E in Gate E6, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. The fight between the workers, who were contracted by the airline to clean planes, allegedly turned physical, leading one to stab the other. 

The injured worker was taken to the hospital, but later died, CBS Philadelphia reported. 

It's unclear what started the fight. 

The coworker accused of the stabbing was taken into custody by airport police after he attempted to flee the area.

No names were immediately released.

No passengers were injured in the incident. It's unclear if flights will be impacted by the incident.

