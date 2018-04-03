Alaska Airlines CEO announces change to sexual harassment policy following recent incidents

Alaska Airlines is cracking down on sexual assault and harassment in the high skies with updated policies and procedures, CEO Brad Tilden announced on April 2.

"Like each takeoff, we at Alaska think that respect is not only a value, but also a process – one that requires attention, by each one of us, every day,” Tilden wrote in a blog post on the carrier's webiste. “To be clear, sexual harassment and assault have absolutely no place in our workplace, on board our flights, or any place.”

Moving forward, Alaska Airlines’ flight attendants will be given “new training” on sexual assault while plans are in the works for all employees to be trained in sexual harassment and assault prevention. Furthermore, Tilden also confirmed that the airline is creating onboard resources for how passengers can “support one another and our crews.”

PREGNANT WOMAN UPSET WITH DISNEY CRUISE LINE AFTER FAMILY ESCORTED OUT BY ARMED OFFICER

In recent months, the SeaTac, Wash.-headquartered carrier has been slammed with claims of harassment, involving both passengers and crew.

In late November, Randi Zuckerberg, a Silicon Valley exec and sister of Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote a scathing viral letter to Tilden (among other execs), chastising Alaska Airlines for allowing a passenger to make "lewd sexual remarks" to her during her flight. In January, the carrier banned a California man from future flights over allegations that he sexually harassed a flight attendant.

And just weeks ago, in mid-March, Alaska Airlines pilot Betty Pina filed lawsuit against senior pilot Paul Engelien for allegedly drugging and raping her during an overnight layover in June 2017. A spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Fox News that Engelien “is not flying and was taken off the line immediately after learning of the incident.”

AIRPORT PAYS $7,500 FOR DOG TO CHASE BIRDS FROM RUNWAY

“How many other victims are out there? I may not be the first case, but I hope to be the last,” Pina, a former military helicopter pilot who flew combat missions in Afghanistan, told The Seattle Times of her decision to come forward with her story.

“It’s time to take responsibility. The culture needs to change. We can’t sweep this under the rug any longer,” she said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alaska Airlines did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the updated sexual assault and harassment policies.