Bed bugs found in Kansas City International Airport sitting area

Bed bugs have been discovered in a sitting area at Kansas City International Airport.

According to reports, airport staff found a live infestation of bed bugs on an upholstered chair in the Missouri airport. The chair was reportedly near several restaurants in Terminal B.

The mezzanine area in the terminal was temporarily closed for cleaning.

Kathleen Hefner, a spokeswoman for KCI, said bed bugs were not found in any other area of the airport, The Kansas City Star reported.

"The mezzanine area in Terminal B is closed briefly out of an abundance of caution to clean for bed bugs found (in a chair) by staff," Hefner said.

"This is not a food-related issue," she added. "The restaurants just happened to be adjacent to the seating in the area."

The mezzanine area has since reopened, following the bed bug treatment.