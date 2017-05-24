How to spot bedbugs in your hotel room

Travelers don't want to hear this but the truth is, even some of the world's best and most expensive accommodations have been plagued by dreaded bedbugs on occasion.

But is it ever possible to spot them before you get bitten? When you arrive to your hotel room, experts recommend placing your luggage in the bathroom — this is an unlikely place for bedbugs to hide — while you inspect the bedding and furniture for tell tale signs.

While bedbugs do not transmit diseases, bite responses can range from a small bite mark to a serious allergic reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pests are not considered to be dangerous; however, an allergic response to several bites may require medical attention.

They are most frequently found in mattresses, but can live anywhere within eight feet of where people sleep, which is why their places of residence vary. They can live in cracks in furniture or in any type of textile, including upholstered furniture, curtains, carpets, dressers, and even wallpaper.

The blood-sucking insects can cause anxiety and sleeplessness. But if you take a few easy steps before settling it, you may be able to avoid all that worry the next time you check into a hotel room.