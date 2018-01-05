Male co-pilot allegedly slaps female commander, leaves cockpit unattended during Jet Airways flight

Two pilots flying for India’s Jet Airways were grounded after getting into a midflight fight during a 9-hour trip from London to Mumbai on New Year’s Day.

In the altercation, which occurred shortly after takeoff, the male co-pilot allegedly slapped the aircraft’s female commander, prompting her to leave the cockpit of the Boeing 777 in tears, according to sources for The Times of India.

“She stood in the galley sobbing,” said a source. “The cabin crew tried to comfort her and send her back to the cockpit, but in vain.”

The male co-pilot, still in the cockpit, then called out over the intercom for the commander to come back to the controls. When she wouldn’t, the Press Trust of India reported, the co-pilot violated aviation safety rules and exited the cockpit himself — effectively leaving no one at the controls — to persuade her to return, per the Associated Press.

The woman reportedly returned to the cockpit with the co-pilot, only to exit again a little while later. This time, the plane’s crew was “quite afraid” of what was happening between the two senior commanders, as were the passengers in the cabin, sources say.

The flight crew eventually managed to coax the woman back into the captain’s seat, and the plane landed safely in London just after midnight on Jan. 2.

The airline later confirmed that both pilots were reported to India’s Directorate of General Civil Aviation over the “misunderstanding” on the flight, but claimed that the altercation was “resolved amicably.”

“At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety,” added the airline in a statement to The Times of India.

The Directorate of General Civil Aviation, or the DGCA, has confirmed the suspension of the male co-pilot’s license. The DGCA and the airline are investigating the incident, which the DGCA is calling a “serious issue.”