Pilot proposes to flight attendant in front of passengers

Love is always in the air through the holiday season, making one flight on duty extra-special for a couple in aviation.

On Dec. 23, flight attendant Lauren Gibbs and pilot Jon Emerson were working an Oklahoma City-bound flight from Detroit that was especially sweet not only because they were flying together, but also because it was their anniversary.

Following standard protocol, Emerson discussed the flight time and turbulence passengers could expect at 36,000 feet, before making a truly exciting announcement.

“You all don’t know this, but this is a very special day for Lauren and me. It’s our anniversary today… and I want this day to be known for the rest of our lives. I want to spend the rest of my life with her, together,” he said, dropping to one knee and taking out a ring in a now-viral Facebook video. “Lauren, will you marry me?”

Bursting into tears, Gibbs said yes, later telling The Independent she was happily “caught so off guard.”

“Jon is a really quiet guy, with a very shy personality so for him to do it in front of passengers was so not like him, but for me it was perfect and so thoughtful,” the 23-year-old flight attendant revealed. “We spend almost all of our time together on planes and working together so the timing and place was absolutely perfect.”

Asking the outlet not to identify the airline they are employed by, the couple further shared that yhey met on a work trip, and have been together since.

“The best thing about having a pilot as my significant other is always having someone there after a long day of work,” Gibbs said of her husband-to-be. “Layovers can be really boring so always having someone there with me makes the experience so much better.”

The 24-year-old pilot further told The Independent that he’s spent the last three months planning to pop the question on their anniversary, which Gibbs said on Facebook they “cannot believe” has gone viral.

“And to be honest, we're ready to go back to our normal lives of flying and being boring,” she joked.

For this adorable pair, happily ever after is certainly ready for takeoff.