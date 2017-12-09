Melania Trump says she'd like to spend Christmas on a deserted island

After a whirlwind few weeks preparing the White House for Christmas, from decorating the executive mansion to lighting the National Christmas tree, Melania Trump said that if she could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, it would be on “a deserted island, a tropical island.”

Visiting the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 7., an annual tradition observed by first ladies through the last 60 years, Trump made the surprising admission while taking questions from pediatric patients, the New York Post reports.

“If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?” a 10-year-old boy named Andy asked. “I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island, with my family," Trump replied with a laugh.



Predictably, the Twitterverse exploded in commentary, some likening it to a Christmas wish or episode of “Gilligan’s Island”, while others defended her desire for a break as justifiable.



For better or worse, FLOTUS will likely have to bundle up and wait it out in the District, perhaps penciling in a warm getaway during the New Year.