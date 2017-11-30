Expand / Collapse search
Donald and Melania Trump light National Christmas tree

Associated Press
close
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Trump counted down from 10 with his wife, Melania, who pushed a button to set the tree aglow with golden lights and silver stars.

The president and first lady attended the annual event with other Trump family members.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, cheer after lighting the 2017 National Christmas Tree during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. With the president and the first lady are hosts for the event, Kathie Lee Gifford and actor Dean Cain. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, cheer after lighting the 2017 National Christmas Tree during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The program was hosted by television host Kathie Lee Gifford and actor Dean Cain — featuring performances by the Beach Boys, Jack Wagner, Wynonna Judd, Craig Campbell and others.

This year marks the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting. The tradition began in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House.