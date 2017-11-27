United Airlines flight blows tires on landing

United Airlines flight 961 had a rough landing on Sunday.

The plane was arriving from Frankfurt, Germany, in New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport when it experienced “tire issues,” United confirmed in a statement.

The Boeing 777-222 airliner had left Frankfurt International Airport for Newark at 11:05 a.m. Central European Time, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking service, and was due to arrive on time at 2 p.m. EST.

However, the smooth flight ended on the runway when the airplane touched down and had several tires blow.

“It was like crazy. I almost went flying out of my seat,” Briana Oakland of Long Island told News 12.

Another passenger said it felt like the airplane had hit two large potholes after landing.

Though the passengers were shaken, no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the airline said in a statement, “The aircraft landed safely and customers were deplaned and bussed to the terminal.”

The incident also forced the closure of one of Newark’s runways for several hours, News 12 reports, causing a number of delays for other flights.