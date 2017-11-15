Backpacker dies in Cambodia after taking pills for food poisoning from local pharmacist

A British backpacker and her pal were found dead in a Cambodian hostel, after taking drugs for food poisoning given to them by a local pharmacist, authorities said.

Natalie Seymour, 22, sent a final WhatsApp message to her mother saying she was feeling ill and “might go get something to make [her] feel better,” before her body was discovered at the Monkey Republic Guest House in the southern city of Kampot on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported.

A post shared by NATALIE SEYMOUR 🍒 (@nataliejadeseymour) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

“The hotel manager was going up and down with drinks and told them they should go to a medical center,” Seymour’s mother, Wendy Bowler, told the outlet. “They decided to sleep it off but never woke up again, or that’s what I hope. And then they were found by, I don’t know.”

Seymour and her Canadian friend Abbey Gail Amisola, 27, are believed to have died after overdosing on tablets they bought at a local pharmacy, authorities said.

“We found pills for headaches and dizziness at the scene. A few of their friends came and told us the girls had eaten something bad and had diarrhea and headaches, so we think they took too much medicine,” provincial police chief Mao Chanmathurith told local outlet Khmer Times.

Officials ruled out foul play because they said no marks or bruises were found on the girls’ bodies.

They also ruled out the suggestion that the pair had taken their own lives.

Waterfalls ☀️☀️ A post shared by NATALIE SEYMOUR 🍒 (@nataliejadeseymour) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

“We cannot say it was a suicide because they called for help from guesthouse staff at around 3 a.m.,” Chanmathurith said. “They were sent to the provincial hospital, where they were pronounced dead.”

Forensic tests haven’t been conducted yet and an exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Seymour had a passion for traveling and met her Canadian friend while visiting Bali last year.

“They were doing all these sightseeing things, she loved all that sort of stuff,” Seymour’s mother said. “She told us every day where she was going and what she was going to be doing, she always really wanted to travel and just wanted a break from work.”

Seymour’s Instagram shows she’d traveled to an island off Cambodia four days ago and other images of trips to the Indonesian Gili Islands, Berlin and Milan.

Day out to Koh Thonsay island 🌴⛵️ A post shared by NATALIE SEYMOUR 🍒 (@nataliejadeseymour) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:07am PST

The grieving mom said her globe-trotting daughter had bought a one-way ticket to Cambodia. Her body will be returned to England within the next three days.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post