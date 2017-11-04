Disney reveals details for revamped Pixar Pier

Things are about to get a whole lot more Pixar-ated at Disney California Adventure’s largest attraction.

In a Nov. 2 press release, the entertainment giant announced that the park’s Paradise Pier will be revamped and renamed “Pixar Pier” for summer 2018. Taking inspiration from three fan-favorite Disney Pixar animated films for new restaurants, rides and attractions, the rebranding is a decisive shift away from the park’s California-centric roots and a move towards one of its most lucrative properties, the O.C. Register reports.

Taking inspiration from “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out”, and “Toy Story” films, as well as a Mickey Mouse feature, construction on Pixar Pier will commence after Paradise Pier closes on Jan. 8, 2018, the release states.

The action packed, superhero-family film “The Incredibles” area of the pier — or "neighborhood" — will serve as the inspiration for the “Incredicoaster” ride, replacing the current California Screamin’ attraction. The mid-century modern style loading area will also boast a sleek look with new character moments.

Next, the popular “Toy Story Mania!” area will highlight a “Toy Story”-themed neighborhood. Another neighborhood is imagined from “Inside Out."

The fourth neighborhood celebrates a medley of Pixar tales. The park will install 24 new gondolas on its Mickey's Fun Wheel featuring different Pixar characters, but fear not, Disney diehards – Mickey’s iconic face will remain on the Paradise Bay-facing side of the Wheel.

Games of the Boardwalk will now feature Pixar characters, too.

Finally, the rest of Paradise Pier, including Paradise Gardens, Silly Symphony Swings, Jumpin’ Jellyfish, Goofy’s Sky School, Golden Zephyr and The Little Mermaid will be renamed Paradise Park. The famous Ariel’s Grotto restaurant and Cove Bar will be transformed into a new waterside lounge and grill, as well.



The changes will be teased with a temporary unveiling on April 13, 2018, at the Pixar Fest celebration, which begins April 13. The date of Pixar Pier’s permanent opening, however, has yet to been announced.