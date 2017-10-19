Disneyland half-marathon and other runDisney races cancelled in 2018

RunDisney, Walt Disney Co.’s race organization, announced that starting 2018 it will cancel the annual half-marathon and other races due to a number of construction projects taking place at Disneyland Resort.

A Disneyland spokesman told The OC Register that with construction of the 14-acre Star Wars Land in Disneyland as well as new developments around the resort area, including a new four-diamond hotel — The Disneyland Eastern Gateway — future races would’ve been affected since runners race through and around the park.

“While construction for the next several years will impact our ability to deliver the runDisney experience our guests love, we are excited about our future as the Disneyland Resort continues one of its largest multi-year expansions,” said George Savvas, a Disneyland spokesman, to the Register.

“For fans who love to be part of runDisney events, we will continue to offer races at our other properties around the world in 2018,” he added.



In the past, races have brought in around 25,000 people to the Anaheim area, with entry fees costing upwards of $195 per participant.

It is unknown at this time when runDisney races will return to Disneyland. The final event of the year, the Super Heroes Half Marathon, is scheduled for Nov. 9-12, 2017.