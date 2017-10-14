Four Disney World hotels to allow dogs

The happiest place on earth is about to get a whole lot more furry.

On Oct. 13, Walt Disney World Disney announced that four of its hotels will now open its doors to canine guests. Better yet, there’s barely any wait: the pilot program will begin on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Dog-toting guests of the Art of Animation Resort, Port Orleans Riverside Resort and the Fort Wilderness Resort cabins will be charged a $50 fee per night, while Yacht Club Resort visitors will be billed $75 per night. This additional fee will go to extra cleaning for the dog-hosting rooms.

“For years, families have struggled with the decision whether to bring their four-legged companions along on vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth,” Melissa Halliburton, president and founder of pet travel site BringFido.com, told MarketWatch. Further, she believes that Disney has made the move not just to keep up with other Orlando-area resorts, but millennial consumers.

“They are choosing to have children later in life - but their dogs have taken that spot in their hearts, and they want to travel with them,” Halliburton added.

According to Disney’s official statement, a maximum of two dogs will be allowed per room in the designated “dog friendly” hotel floors or sections. The pups must be properly vaccinated, leashed in public spaces and well behaved.

Upon check in, four-legged family members can expect to be treated with the signature Disney hospitality that their owners look forward to, and will receive their very own Pluto-approved welcome kit. Dog walking maps, disposable bags, food bowls, an ID tag, and the like will start their trip off on the right foot. In addition, guests will be given a hang tag for their door to indicate that animal is inside.

Twitter users reacted to the news with mixed emotions, as the dog-lovers rejoiced, and the dog-averse bemoaned the announcement.

No word yet as to how cats feel about being excluded from the festivities.