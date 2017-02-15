Michigan woman blaming United Airlines for death of her dog

A Michigan native says her healthy golden retriever died shortly after a United Airlines flight from Detroit to Portland, Ore.-- and she now blames the airline for what she says was an untimely death.

Kathleen Considine recently moved from Dearborn, Mich. to Portland. Last week, Considine's family sent Jacob, an 80-pound canine, on a flight to join her. But by the time her beloved dog landed--over 24 hours later-- Considine says he wasn’t the same dog.

According to FOX 6, Jacob's flight was scheduled to make a brief stop in Chicago. But Considine says she eventually learned that Jacob’s crate didn't make it onto the Portland-bound leg of the flight because he "did not fit."

Considine says her dog was then sent to stay at a kennel overnight until they could find room on another airplane. It took 20 hours before the 80-pound retriever was back on a plane and during that time, the dog owner says Jacob went without food.

According to Considine, when her mother dropped Jacob off at the airport, the airline refused to accept extra dog food, due to the short length of the flight.

By the time Jacob landed in Portland, Considine alleges her dog was disoriented and non-responsive, despite having passed a mandatory physical less than 24 hours before the flight.

She took Jacob to an emergency veterinarian, but by the time they arrived, Jacob was barely breathing. After eight minutes of CPR, he was pronounced dead.

Considine's vet determined the dog's cause of death to be a stomach flip (or Gastric Dilatation Volvulus), an ailment that cuts off blood flow to the internal organs. The illness is often caused by meal problems, stress, or a combination of the two.

Considine described the tragic day on her Facebook page.

"Nothing will bring my baby back, but I am asking everyone to please share this post so nobody else has to go through this terrible tragedy," Considine posted.

"United Airlines "PetSafe" program is cruel. They treat animals like baggage. They did not care if Jacob had food or water or any time out of his cage."

When Considine initially contacted United, she claims she was told they considered her case closed and accepted no responsibility for the dog’s death.

United Airlines sent the following statement to FOX 6:

"We were deeply saddened to hear of Jacob's passing after we returned him to the care of his owner. Our PetSafe team is committed to the safety and comfort of all the pets that travel with us. We worked to ensure Jacob's comfort throughout his entire journey and he showed no signs of distress nor behave in a way that would suggest he was unwell while in our care.

"Though we understand little can ease the grief that accompanies the loss of a pet, we've been in touch with Ms. Considine to offer our condolences and discuss this matter further."

A representative for United Airlines was not immediately available for comment.