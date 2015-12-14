The deadliest mountains in the world

Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain, is the most talked about mountain. However, not the most dangerous mountain to climb. For decades, climbers have attempted, succeeded, and failed on their missions up these dangerous mountains.

They have endured severe weather conditions as well as natural occurrences the mountain may throw their way. Below are some of the deadliest mountains on the planet.

1. Mont Blanc Massif

Location: Western Alps

Height: 15,782 ft summit

Mont Blanc Massif has the highest peak in all of Europe. People die every year due to the high altitude and rock slides, making it arguably the most dangerous mountain to climb. There have been dozens of deaths every year. The total number of fatalities is between 6,000-8,000.

2. Annapurna

Location: in Central Nepal

Height: 26,545 ft.

183 people have attempted to climb this mountain climb this mountain, 61 climers died trying. Annapurna has the highest fatality rate in the world. According to AdventureJournal.com, “The first 8,000-meter peak to go down is also arguably the worst.” In Oct. 2014, 39 people were killed because of snowstorms and avalanches.

3. K2

Location: between Pakistan and China

Height: 28,251 ft.

Also, called Chogori or the Savage Mountain. K2 is the second tallest mountain on the planet. First you drive to the mountain, which according to experts is extremely dangerous, then you endure a 8 day hike. After, you begin your hike up the mountain. K2 has 300 successful summits and 80 fatalities. It has never been attempted to climb during the winter.

4. Nanga Parbat

Location: Northern Pakistan

Height: 26,657 ft.

Nanga Parbat is the 9th highest mountain in the world. It is also known as the Man Eater. Yes, the title speaks for itself… This mountain is covered in rocks and ice, making it extremely dangerous for climbers. The death rate has improved to 5.5 percent mainly due to the frequent storms and hazardous avalanches.

5. Kangchenjunga

Location: Nepal and India border

Height: 28,169 ft.

Kangchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world. It has a 22 percent fatality due to the serious avalanche and weather hazards that occur on the mountain. The last part of the climb is almost vertical for more than 1,000 ft!

