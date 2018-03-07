NBA owner Mark Cuban was investigated for sexually assaulting woman in 2011

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was investigated by police in 2011 after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in a Portland, OR bar, a report said late Tuesday.

The woman told cops that Cuban forced his hand down her jeans and penetrated her with his finger as they posed for a photo in April 2011, according to a police report obtained by the Willamette Week.

Cuban was interviewed by Portland cops, and he denied her claim.

Charges were never filed after the District Attorney determined there was insufficient evidence as no witnesses or physical evidence were found.

Cuban also voluntarily underwent and passed a polygraph test administered by a former Miami Police detective, the report said.

The woman told the Willamette Week in a recent interview she still stood by the charges.

“I filed the report because what he did was wrong,” she told the Willamette Week. “I stand behind that report 1,000 percent.”

Through his lawyer, Stephen Houze, Cuban reiterated his denial.

“This incident never happened and her accusations are false,” Houze said.

The bombshell report comes just two weeks after a Sports Illustrated piece alleging rampant sexual misconduct within the Mavericks organization.

Click for more from the New York Post.