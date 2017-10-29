Expand / Collapse search
Florida parts ways with coach McElwain after losses trigger death threats for football team

Florida head coach Jim McElwain talking on the sideline with quarterback Feleipe Franks on Saturday.

Florida and coach Jim McElwain have agreed to part ways a day after a third consecutive loss and nearly a week after he said his players and their families had received death threats.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin made the announcement Sunday and named defensive coordinator Randy Shannon the team's interim coach for the final four games.

The parties are negotiating McElwain's $12.5 million buyout.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain, left, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greet each other at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida (3-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which is still paying former coach Will Muschamp, would like to significantly reduce McElwain's sum and could use his actions over the last week as leverage.

Regardless of the outcome, McElwain's tenure will be remembered for failing to fix a floundering offense. Three years ago, McElwain proclaimed he could win with his dog at quarterback. The Gators currently rank 113th in total offense, in triple digits nationally for the third time in McElwain's three seasons.