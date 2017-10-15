Al Michaels apologizes for comparing Giants to Harvey Weinstein

NBC's NFL announcer Al Michaels on Sunday compared the New York Giants’ injury-prone season to Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and rape allegations, prompting a social media backlash and forcing him to apologize later.

"I mean, let's face it. The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein and they're up 14 points," the veteran broadcaster said, prompting laughter from fellow commentator Cris Collinsworth.

“Only my L.A. guy comes up with that one,” said Collinsworth, to which Michaels responded: "All you have to do is read the papers -- any paper.”

Michaels made the comments during the third quarter of a game between Giants and Broncos on Sunday.

“Al Michaels is probably the best play-by-play guy in history. But boy... that was a big, big lapse in judgment,” tweeted Doug Farrar‏.

Later in the broadcast Michaels apologized for the remark, saying the joke was “not meant in that manner … so my apologies.” Collinsworth responded to his colleague saying “move on.”

Four Giants’ starting receivers got injured last week during a game with the Chargers last week, including season-ending injuries. Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris all are reportedly out for the whole season.

The New York team also suspended indefinitely Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for “violation of team rules” following a meeting with the coach over an incident where he walked out of team’s facility during a meeting.

Weinstein, in the meantime, was fired from the Weinstein Company’s board after a number of women come out forward accusing him of sexual harassment and rape.