Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland expected to be out Saturday with sprained right ankle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- No. 21 Florida expects to be without big-play receiver Tyrie Cleveland against LSU on Saturday.

Coach Jim McElwain says Cleveland has a badly sprained right ankle and was wearing a walking boot Monday. McElwain says Cleveland "will be out, expect him to be out anyways."

Cleveland leads the team in every receiving category, recording 15 catches, 326 yards and two touchdowns. In the last three games, Cleveland has receptions of 45, 49, 50 and 63 yards. Those are the team's only receptions of 40 or more yards this season.

Cleveland also ranks third in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards (81.5) a game.

McElwain says Cleveland has "the dreaded … high-ankle (sprain), which means he should be ready hopefully for the spring game moving forward."