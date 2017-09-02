Trump returns to Texas, then Louisiana, amid reports he'll now seek $14.5B in immediate Harvey aid

President Trump on Saturday is heading to Texas and Louisiana amid reports that he’s now asking Congress for as much as $14.5 billion in immediate aid to help the states recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

The president had reportedly urged Congress for roughly $7.9 billion, in the immediate aftermath of the storm, which hit the Texas Gulf Coast on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane. However, he now plans to ask for as much as $14.5 billion, according to the New York Times.

Congress returns Tuesday from August recess, with assurances from Republican leaders of the GOP-controlled House and Senate that they will promptly start work on the president’s request.

“As families & communities begin long recovery from Hurricane Harvey, House will act quickly on @POTUS request for emergency relief funding,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tweeted Friday evening.

And another top House Republican told Fox News within hours of Ryan's tweet that the chamber would begin such efforts when members return Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also vowed Friday to move fast on Trump’s request for federal assistance after Harvey, whose record 51-plus inches of rain flooded much of southwest Texas, including Corpus Christi, Houston and Beaumont.

“Working closely with the President and the House of Representatives, the Senate stands ready to act quickly to provide this much-needed assistance to those impacted communities, and support first responders and volunteers,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

Congress didn’t approve funding for Hurricane Sandy until several months after the storm slammed the East Coast in October 2012, a delay that has been repeatedly revisited in the days after Harvey and one that Congress, particularly GOP members, appear eager to avoid this time.

At least 47 people have died from the storm, and an estimated 72,000 have been rescued, according to reports.

Trump’s initial funding request will be only a small part of the total amount likely needed from the federal government. Estimates of the amount needed exceed $50 billion, with flood evacuations continuing and cleanup expected to take years.

The destruction from Harvey could rival or exceed the damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which cost taxpayers $110 billion.

The congressional efforts would begin with a separate appropriations bill that would send roughly $7.4 billion to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

Trump is scheduled to meet Tuesday with Ryan, McConnell and the Democratic leaders of the both congressional chambers -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to travel to Houston, then Lake Charles, La., to meet with officials.

The Republican leaders are also making plans to use the aid package to win speedy approval of an increase in the federal borrowing limit.

Congress also has to approve a federal spending package by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown. Trump appears to be easing off his vow to shut down the government if money is not included to fundi his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

