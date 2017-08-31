Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
Floodwaters fill the road running through Lakes On Eldridge North in Houston, Aug. 30, 2017

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her son Aiden after rescuing them on Aug. 27, 2017

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team performs at the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick, Maine, Aug. 26, 2017

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains on the area

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right jab against Conor McGregor during the 10th round of their fight in Las Vegas, Aug. 26, 2017

(REUTERS/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise, in Houston, Aug. 29, 2017

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clashes between ISIS and a coalition of the Iraqi army and Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces in Tal Afar, Iraq, Aug. 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani )

Swans and Canadian geese glide across Round Pond near London's Kensington Palace, just after sunrise, Aug. 31, 2017

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Sprinklers and a rainbow before a Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City in Manchester, England, Aug. 26, 2017

(REUTERS/Andrew Yates )

A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017

(REUTERS/Nick Oxford )

A visitor explores Albesila, a labyrinth of 27 egg-shaped domes at the Piece Hall in Halifax, England, Aug. 28, 2017

(Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

A firefighter battles the Ponderosa Fire east of Oroville, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017

(REUTERS/Noah Berger)

A pink flamingo relaxes with his head tucked partially under a wing at the zoo in Erfurt, Germany, Aug. 29, 2017

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Frances Breaux cries as she talks about her fears for friends who live near the Arkema Inc. chemical plant, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Pornchanit Junthabud of Thailand competes in the individual finals of the rhythmic gymnastics competition in the Southeast Asian Games, in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2017

(REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin)

Men lead a recently purchased camel by a car, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug. 27, 2017

(REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz )

Policemen rescue 4-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack on a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2017

(REUTERS/Omar Sobhani)

A woman is rescued from Tropical Storm Harvey flood waters by a U.S. Navy helicopter crew in Beaumont, Texas, Aug. 30, 2017

(REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest Scott)

