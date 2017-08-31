The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.

Floodwaters fill the road running through Lakes On Eldridge North in Houston, Aug. 30, 2017 (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) floodwaters-fill-the-road-running-through-lakes-on-eldridge-north-in-houston,-aug.-30,-2017

Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her son Aiden after rescuing them on Aug. 27, 2017 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) houston-police-swat-officer-daryl-hudeck-carries-catherine-pham-and-her-son-aiden-after-rescuing-them-on-aug.-27,-2017

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team performs at the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick, Maine, Aug. 26, 2017 (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) the-u.s.-navy-blue-angels-demonstration-team-performs-at-the-great-state-of-maine-air-show-in-brunswick,-maine,-aug.-26,-2017

People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains on the area (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) people-push-a-stalled-pickup-through-a-flooded-street-in-houston-on-aug.-27,-2017,-after-tropical-storm-harvey-dumped-heavy-rains-on-the-area

Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a right jab against Conor McGregor during the 10th round of their fight in Las Vegas, Aug. 26, 2017 (REUTERS/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) -floyd-mayweather-jr.-lands-a-right-jab-against-conor-mcgregor-during-the-10th-round-of-their-fight-in-las-vegas,-aug.-26,-2017

Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise, in Houston, Aug. 29, 2017 (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) water-from-addicks-reservoir-flows-into-neighborhoods-as-floodwaters-from-tropical-storm-harvey-rise,-in-houston,-aug.-29,-2017

Clashes between ISIS and a coalition of the Iraqi army and Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces in Tal Afar, Iraq, Aug. 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani ) clashes-between-isis-and-a-coalition-of-the-iraqi-army-and-shiite-popular-mobilization-forces-in-tal-afar,-iraq,-aug.-26,-2017

Swans and Canadian geese glide across Round Pond near London's Kensington Palace, just after sunrise, Aug. 31, 2017 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) swans-and-canadian-geese-glide-across-round-pond-near-london's-kensington-palace,-just-after-sunrise,-aug.-31,-2017

Sprinklers and a rainbow before a Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City in Manchester, England, Aug. 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Andrew Yates ) sprinklers-and-a-rainbow-before-a-premier-league-match-between-manchester-united-and-leicester-city-in-manchester,-england,-aug.-26,-2017---

A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Nick Oxford ) a-stranded-motorist-escapes-floodwaters-on-interstate-225-in-houston,-aug.-27,-2017

A visitor explores Albesila, a labyrinth of 27 egg-shaped domes at the Piece Hall in Halifax, England, Aug. 28, 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) a-visitor-explores-albesila,-a-labyrinth-of-27-egg-shaped-domes-at-the-piece-hall-in-halifax,-england,-aug.-28,-2017

A firefighter battles the Ponderosa Fire east of Oroville, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Noah Berger) a-firefighter-battles-the-ponderosa-fire-east-of-oroville,-calif.,-aug.-29,-2017

A pink flamingo relaxes with his head tucked partially under a wing at the zoo in Erfurt, Germany, Aug. 29, 2017 (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) a-pink-flamingo-relaxes-with-his-head-tucked-partially-under-a-wing-at-the-zoo-in-erfurt,-germany,-aug.-29,-2017

Frances Breaux cries as she talks about her fears for friends who live near the Arkema Inc. chemical plant, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) frances-breaux-cries-as-she-talks-about-her-fears-for-friends-who-live-near-the-arkema-inc.-chemical-plant,-aug.-31,-2017,-in-crosby,-texas

Pornchanit Junthabud of Thailand competes in the individual finals of the rhythmic gymnastics competition in the Southeast Asian Games, in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin) pornchanit-junthabud-of-thailand-competes-in-the-individual-finals-of-the-rhythmic-gymnastics-competition-in-the-southeast-asian-games,-in-kuala-lampur,-malaysia,-aug.-27,-2017

Men lead a recently purchased camel by a car, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug. 27, 2017 (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz ) men-lead-a-recently-purchased-camel-by-a-car,-ahead-of-the-eid-al-adha-festival-in-peshawar,-pakistan,-aug.-27,-2017

Policemen rescue 4-year-old Ali Ahmad at the site of a suicide attack on a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2017 (REUTERS/Omar Sobhani) policemen-rescue-4-year-old-ali-ahmad-at-the-site-of-a-suicide-attack-on-a-shiite-muslim-mosque-in-kabul,-afghanistan,-aug.-25,-2017