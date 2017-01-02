Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is a leading candidate to be President-elect Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary, the Trump transition team confirmed Monday with Fox News.

Trump, a Republican, has made eight of 17 Cabinet picks, with four remaining, including the Agriculture Department post.

Perdue being a top candidate was reported first by Politico.

The 70-year-old Perdue in November visited Trump Tower, where the president-elect has been conducting many of his interviews to fill Cabinet posts and other top jobs within his administration.

Perdue was the governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.

