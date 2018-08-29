California weight-loss study to pay participants to eat avocados

Get ready to guac out, avocado fans.

People who sign up for a weight loss study looking at avocado consumption can get paid for their efforts, Loma Linda University announced.

“The study will examine whether eating one avocado per day reduces visceral adipose fat in the abdomen,” Joan Sabaté, MD, PhD, said in an online statement Tuesday.

The school laid out certain requirements for the project, including: men and women signing up must have waist measurements of 40 and 35 inches or more, respectively — and all subjects have to be at least 25 years old.

MISSOURI BECOMES FIRST STATE TO ISSUE LAW PROTECTING CITIZENS FROM ACCIDENTALLY BUYING FAKE MEAT

They also mentioned another — crucial — stipulation.

“Be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period,” the school said.

Loma Linda University also explained how the study will work.

“The test group will be given 16 avocados every two weeks and required to eat one avocado per day throughout the six-month study,” it said. “The control group will be required to eat no more than two avocados per month during the same period.”

LAST REMAINING BLOCKBUSTER GETS ITS OWN BEER: 'WITH A LIGHT BODY, SMOOTH FINISH AND HINTS OF NOSTALGIA'

Everyone who signs up will get a free MRI and health screening and should meet monthly with a dietician, the school said.

“Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid $300 each, and members of the control group will be given 24 avocados to enjoy,” it adds.

Loma Linda isn't the only school that will get people to join.

Tufts University, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Penn State University will also sign up 250 people a pop.