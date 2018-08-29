Expand / Collapse search
Last remaining Blockbuster gets its own beer: 'With a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia'

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
An Oregon brewery has created "The Last Blockbuster" beer to celebrate the single remaining location of the video-rental chain.

An Oregon brewery has created "The Last Blockbuster" beer to celebrate the single remaining location of the video-rental chain.  (10 Barrel Brewing Co.)

Unless you live in Bend, Ore., chances are you won’t be visiting a Blockbuster ever again. The small town is home to the last remaining location of the video-rental chain in the country. But for those feeling nostalgic about browsing the movie aisles on a Friday night, the new Blockbuster-themed beer is just for you.

Only one Blockbuster remains open in the U.S.

Craft brewer 10 Barrel Brewing Co. collaborated with the store to create “The Last Blockbuster,” a black ale that “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate,” according to a statement.

The limited edition brew, “with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia,” will be available at all six 10 Barrel pub locations across the west, two of which are right in Blockbuster’s back yard.

While thousands of other Blockbuster stores across the U.S. have shuttered, including two in Alaska this past July, the single remaining location on NE Revere Avenue has somehow survived.

FILE - This May 2, 2018 file photo shows the exterior of a Blockbuster Video store in Anchorage, Alaska. Despite the gift of the jockstrap worn by actor Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie "Cinderella Man" from HBO's John Oliver to bring traffic into the store, Blockbuster Alaska General Manager Kevin Daymude said the last two Blockbuster Video locations in Alaska will rent their last video on Sunday, July 15, 2018, apparently leaving the last Blockbuster Video in Bend, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

The single remaining Blockbuster location is on NE Revere Avenue in Bend, Ore.  (AP)

“Every day, even before this, people would drive by and see the ‘Open’ sign and say, ‘Oh my gosh. How are you still here? Why are you still here?’” general manager Sandi Harding told the Washington Post in July.

“The Last Blockbuster” beer will debut Sept. 21 at a block party at the last standing Blockbuster. The event will be open to the public and includes light bites and an “iconic summer blockbuster on the big screen.”

