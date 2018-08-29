Last remaining Blockbuster gets its own beer: 'With a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia'

Unless you live in Bend, Ore., chances are you won’t be visiting a Blockbuster ever again. The small town is home to the last remaining location of the video-rental chain in the country. But for those feeling nostalgic about browsing the movie aisles on a Friday night, the new Blockbuster-themed beer is just for you.

'QUEER EYE' STAR ANTONI POROWSKI OPENING HEALTH-CONSCIOUS FAST-CASUAL RESTAURANT IN NEW YORK

Craft brewer 10 Barrel Brewing Co. collaborated with the store to create “The Last Blockbuster,” a black ale that “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate,” according to a statement.

The limited edition brew, “with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia,” will be available at all six 10 Barrel pub locations across the west, two of which are right in Blockbuster’s back yard.

EMPLOYEES AT MEMPHIS WAFFLE HOUSE FILMED BRAWLING OVER DIRTY DISHES

While thousands of other Blockbuster stores across the U.S. have shuttered, including two in Alaska this past July, the single remaining location on NE Revere Avenue has somehow survived.

“Every day, even before this, people would drive by and see the ‘Open’ sign and say, ‘Oh my gosh. How are you still here? Why are you still here?’” general manager Sandi Harding told the Washington Post in July.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The Last Blockbuster” beer will debut Sept. 21 at a block party at the last standing Blockbuster. The event will be open to the public and includes light bites and an “iconic summer blockbuster on the big screen.”