Foul-mouthed parrot gives firefighters explicit greeting during rescue

A stranded parrot had an unusual way of thanking the firefighters who had come to rescue her – she cursed at them.

Officers from the London Fire Brigade were called to the scene on Monday to save Jessie, a turquoise and yellow Macaw parrot, who had gotten stuck on a roof for three days, the Telegraph reported.

“Jessie had been on the same roof for three days and there were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn’t come down,” Chris Swallow, fire brigade watch manager, said to the Telegraph.

The fire crew set up a ladder and a volunteer went up to try and coax the bird over with a bowl of food. Jessie’s owners also instructed the firefighter to tell the bird “I love you,” to encourage her to come down.

However, Jessie, who reportedly escaped from her home nearby, was not feeling the love and instead told firefighters to “f--- off" several times.

Fortunately, the fire crew were professionals and did not take offense to Jessie’s strong language.

“We then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement,” said Swallow.

Fire crews unsuccessfully tried other ways to get the bird down, using the word “come” in both Turkish and Greek – languages her owner speaks and has taught her.

The sassy bird eventually decided to come down on her own, proving to not be injured.

Jessie flew off to another roof and then to a tree before ending up back with her owner, the Telegraph reported.