Greek cat sanctuary hiring caretaker to live on island, supervise 55 cats

It turns out dreams really do come true, at least for cat lovers.

Earlier this week, an organization known as God’s Little People Cat Rescue announced it’s hiring a new caretaker to oversee its cat sanctuary and to take care of its few dozen kittens.

The job posting seems normal enough until you learn that the sanctuary isn’t in some sad brick building lined with cages, but is instead located on the stunning Greek island of Syros, where all the cats run free.

“A very special position and living circumstance on offer on a little Greek island called Syros (a small paradise no less!) for a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company,” the job posting stated. It added that they are specifically on the hunt for someone who can “take over the daily running of my Greek cat sanctuary in my absence. You will have 55 cats in your care and need to be able to overview them all + feed and medicate (big added bonus if you’re trained vet. nurse!).”

With the job, you’ll not only have the love of many cats, but you’ll also have a fully paid for, modern little house with its own garden that also has a view of the Aegean Sea, and a small salary to boot.

Moreover, you’ll have plenty of time to explore, as the job is just four hours a day.

Those looking to apply must also be able to drive a manual car, as that’s all that is provided on the island. Applicants must also be OK with frequent visits from tourists in the summer months.

“We are located in a secluded nature preserved area which is very tranquil and quiet in the winter time but busy during the summer. You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility - and rest comfortably in your own company,” the listing says. “That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house.”

According to the posting, this job is likely most suitable for those who are 45 years of age or older, and someone who is “responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined - and really, with a heart of gold!”

This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure.