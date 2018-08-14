Amazon Prime spree: 6-year-old 'scammer in the making' orders herself $350 worth of toys

Kids these days.

Anyone who’s ever gone on an Amazon shopping spree understands the allure of the one-click buying option with next-day shipping, and this 6-year-old girl is no exception.

Caitlin was recently allowed to order a Barbie from the online retailer for her birthday with her mom’s supervision. But after getting a taste for online shopping, the little girl decided she wanted more, Buzzfeed News reports.

Under the guise of checking the shipping status of her gift, Caitlin later borrowed her mom’s phone and decided to buy herself a few more things.

The next day, a delivery truck driver arrived at the family’s Utah home. "They just started unloading box after box after box," Caitlin's older cousin, Ria Diyaolu, told BuzzFeed.

Diyaolu shared an image of Caitlin on Twitter standing beside the stack of packages from her recent purchase with a sly grin on her face.

"Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered."

Without anyone knowing what she’d been up to, Caitlin purchased $350 worth of toys and games for herself.

"She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it. I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping," Diyaolu said. "She’s a little scammer in the making."

Caitlin isn’t the first kid to pull this trick. People shared similar stories on Twitter of this happening to them, as well.

Others couldn’t help but joke about the situation.

Needless to say, Diyaolu told Buzzfeed Caitlin has lost her Internet privileges for a month.