Tattoo artist inks whatever he wants on clients

Most people won’t trust a stranger to buy them a shirt — let alone choose a tattoo for them.

But apparently, some daredevils trust tattoo artists to make indelible markings on their skin in whatever manner the ink-slinger deems appropriate.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

One such tattooist is 23-year-old Maison Hefner (a pseudonym) of Munich. His “My Words Your Body” project is exactly what it sounds like: He tattoos pithy, simply lettered statements of his choosing on the bodies of willing recipients, Vice reports.

One of his clients received the phrase “Only the blind will see” near his heart. Another woman got the words “We met before” on her side-boob. On a cleanly shaven rectangle of a man’s otherwise buzz-cut skull, Hefner tattooed “Another you.”

A post shared by product of the internet (@maison_hefner) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

As to why people put faith in a man who seems to have named himself for Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion, Hefner tells Vice, “I think most people are trying to force themselves out of their comfort zone, or they just want to feel what it’s like to fully trust a stranger.”

Surprisingly, Hefner is not alone in fostering a grab-bag tattoo campaign.

Celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell, who’s applied ink to the likes of Orlando Bloom and Marc Jacobs, has done sessions where participants put their arms through a hole in the wall and he tattoos them with whatever he desires. “It’s a chance for people to not take their physical selves too seriously,” he tells CNN.

A post shared by product of the internet (@maison_hefner) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:28am PDT

It’s a big risk to take. Deni Kirkova put her faith in the hands of aptly named Jay Freestyle, a mystery-tattoo giver in Amsterdam. She wanted orchids on her stomach; he gave her an abstract butterfly tattoo on her ribs, side and hip. “I was in tears,” she writes in the Daily Mail. But eventually, she was pleased with the outcome. “He delivered,” she writes. “Not what I thought I wanted, but he delivered.”

Hopefully, she will feel the same way in 30 years.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.