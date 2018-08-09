Engagement cookies are the new bridal trend

Nothing says engagement like sharing the back of your hand.

The engagement cookie that is designed to match your new bling is the newest craze for (showy) brides and brides-to-be.

This Instagram-driven trend combines two things people love about engagement parties: sweets and seeing the ring.

A post shared by Nina Friend (@ninafriend) on Aug 4, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Food and Wine reports that bakeries such as Alliance Bakery in Chicago are designing these cookies to the specifications of their customer's wedding and engagement rings for weddings, engagement parties, and bachelorette parties galore.

The cookie comes in a variety of aesthetics, but most feature manicured fingers, bracelets, and of course, the engagement ring.

The cookies are also used as wedding favors -- so guests can, literally, drool over your diamonds.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The social media sensation has forced some decorators to think outside the box and get creative with non-edible decorations.

A post shared by Mini Bites (@minibitescookies) on Feb 23, 2015 at 8:13am PST

The hands also come in male versions for the groom.