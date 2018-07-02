Scantily clad sunbather refuses to move out of couple's wedding photos

A wedding couple claim a shameless sunbather photobommed their wedding pictures by refusing to move.

Newlyweds Mark Ling, 49, and Mandy Cripwell, 35, were married in church on Saturday, and moved to a beautiful and renowned spot to take snaps.

But they say their idyllic sun-kissed scene was ruined by a stubborn sunbather who had taken up residence on the green.

The family from the town of Torquay in Devon, England say they asked the scantily-clad woman to move but she refused, and the wedding party were forced to pose for pictures around her.

Mark's son, 24-year-old Marcus Ling, even approached the woman and asked her to move, but she pretended to be asleep.

"Later she was asked to move again by the limo driver and she did but she left her stuff in plain view," Marcus said.

"It's a well known wedding spot where you have photos taken, so she would have known it goes on there. Half of Torquay have their wedding photos in that garden."

The incident at Tessier Gardens, next to Furrough Cross Church in Torquay, was captured on camera by another of Mark's relatives Natalie Ling.

Natalie, who travelled from South London to attend the wedding, said she couldn't believe it.

"We all spotted her there and thought she would move, but she just didn't. I thought 'how rude!" Natalie said.

"She was surrounded by wedding guests, the couple were behind her and the photographer kept calling different people over for pictures, so she knew what was going on," she added.

"I don't know if the photographer got any good photos or not. Eventually she got up and left after about 10 minutes of us being there taking photos, but she still left all her stuff there. It was bloody rude and disrespectful," Natalie said.