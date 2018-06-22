Kim Kardashian defends braids, claims she’s ‘not tone deaf’

Kim Kardashian West is defending her most recent controversial beauty look, claiming she “didn’t see backlash” and is “not tone deaf” for sporting Fulani braids to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The reality star declared in a Bustle interview that she never intended to “disrespect anyone's culture by wearing braids” and that she found inspiration for the hairstyle in her 5-year-old daughter, North.

"I actually didn't see backlash. I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her. So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair," the 37-year-old mother of three said of the look that sparked outcry on social media.

GIRL'S FLORAL DUCK TAPE PROM DRESS MAY EARN HER $10K

After arriving at the awards show with the long, tight braids, Twitter commentators were quick to call out Kardashian’s ‘do as “cultural appropriation,” noting that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has not only opted for the hairstyle before, to similar outcry, but that she has also previously referred to the cornrow style as her “Bo Derek” look.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

"I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them “Bo Derek braids.” But I obviously know they're called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I'm totally respectful of that. I'm not tone deaf to where I don't get it. I do get it," she added.

The media mogul further claimed that the braids were a celebratory nod to her biracial daughter’s naturally curly tresses.

MELANIA TRUMP'S 'I REALLY DON'T CARE' JACKET CAUSES STIR ON BORDER VISIT

“Maybe if I had come out and explained that from the beginning instead of calling them 'Bo Derek braids,' then it wouldn't have gotten such backlash. But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone's culture by wearing braids,” Kardashian mused. “If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her.”

Merry Christmas everybody! Good night! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 25, 2015 at 10:34pm PST

The second hairstyle headache to make headlines in recent days, Kardashian was chided by some online when North stepped out with straight locks in New York City for her fifth birthday festivities.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For better or worse, Kardashian’s latest cosmetic drama was short-lived, as she stepped out with wavy tresses again just a few days later.