'Gatsbying' bizarre new dating trend among millennials

By Christian Gollayan | New York Post
You know how in “The Great Gatsby,” Jay Gatsby transforms himself from a working-class Midwesterner into a debonair bachelor, throwing lavish parties to win over a woman out of his league?

Well, it looks like millennials have done their summer reading — or at least watched the movie.

“Gatsbying” is the name of the latest silly dating trend, wherein — like Gatsby — pretty young things put on a show to get their crush’s attention.

Just one difference: Instead of buying a mansion, remaking themselves and throwing a fancy, wild fete, they just post a photo or video on their Instagram or Snapchat Story, designed to attract that special someone.

Think of Gatsbying as a high-brow version of the “Thirst Trap.” While the latter consists of posting scantily clad pics online to cast a wide net for dehydrated admirers, a “Gatsby” post is meant to attract one hard-to-get person.

Aussie model Matilda Dods put it best when she recently penned a post about the trend for lifestyle blog Tomboy.

“Why, instead of just sending a text to the boy that I like, am I throwing the equivalent of a champagne-soaked, chandelier-swinging, Charleston-dancing party on my Instagram story?” she writes. “All for that ceaseless green light across the water that is the attention of a boy who, let’s be real, probably isn’t good enough for me anyway?”

This article origianlly appeared on the New York Post.