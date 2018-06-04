‘World’s hottest grandmother’ says new contender will 'have to fight' for the title

A woman who was recently determined to be the “world’s hottest grandmother” is having to defend her title from a 36-year-old kickboxing enthusiast who just became a grandma herself.

Gina Stewart, 47, rose to fame earlier this year when she made it to the finals of the Maxim's Finest Australia contest — a competition that pitted her against 18-year-olds, according to News.com.au. At the time, she also told Daily Mail Australia that she hadn’t had any cosmetic work done aside from getting her breasts done 11 years ago.

A post shared by Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) on Apr 25, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

SEE IT: MODEL SAVES HERSELF FROM ABUSIVE BOYFRIEND BY SHARING SELFIE OF BADLY BEATEN FACE

Stewart, who has an 11-month old grandchild, ended up losing out on the title of Miss Maxim Australia in what was reportedly a close race, but retained the fan-bestowed title of “world’s hottest” granny nonetheless.

Now, however, U.K. resident Carrie Hilton — who became a grandmother at just 35 — tells the Mail she believes Stewart needs to give up the crown.

“I'm the hottest granny, there is no competition here,” she told the publication.

A post shared by Carrie Hilton (@carrie__hilton) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Furthermore, Hilton told the Mail she believes Stewart has undergone additional cosmetic procedures in addition to her breasts — she claims Botox, specifically — but admits to spending $17,000 on cosmetic procedures herself, on breast implants, teeth bonding and Botox, among other beauty procedures.

When she’s not working as a media manager, Hilton also maintains her physique while training as a kickboxer — a hobby that has already earned her six silver medals in international competitions.

A post shared by Carrie Hilton (@carrie__hilton) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

ASHLEY GRAHAM'S WINDEX-BASED BEAUTY TRICK IS 'DAMAGING,' SAYS EXPERT

Stewart, meanwhile, isn’t exactly upset about Hilton’s braggadocious claims, saying instead that she welcomes the challenge.

“Carrie Hilton is gorgeous and so is every other woman out there,” she told the Mail. “Carrie is welcome to the title but she will have to fight for it!”



A post shared by Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) on May 21, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

The 47-year-old had also previously said she doesn’t necessarily enjoy all the attention she gets, as she only entered the Maxim contest in the hopes of raising money for a sick friend.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I think everyone is beautiful. I'm not doing this for attention as I hate it. I'm just trying to make a difference to inspire women not to rip each other apart,” she said.

“Life is too short for judgement. Embrace your age and your curves, it never killed anyone.”