Balenciaga's $1,245 ‘T-shirt shirt’ baffles Twitter users
High end brand Balenciaga like to push to boundaries when it comes to fashion.But one item in its new collection for men has people completely baffled.
The T-Shirt Shirt – part of the Fall 18 collection – is exactly what the name suggests. It is a blue Tee with a checked shirt hanging from the front of it.
What’s more, if you are brave (or daft) enough to wear the bizarre top, it will set you back $1,245.
Unsurprisingly, fashion fans were not impressed by the weird garment.
Commentator Astrid Wright said: “The model looks as confused as we are.”
It's not the first time the designer brand has gone to extremes.
Last week, they launched a branded lanyard... for $300. And they recently unveiled a $2,139 tote which looks exactly like a 40p Ikea shopping bag.