Meghan Markle is 'shoe mad,' has extensive collection of expensive heels, friends say

She hasn’t even married Prince Harry yet, but Meghan Markle is incredibly well heeled.

The former "Suits" star, 36, is “shoe mad” according to close friends, and owns a collection of designer stilettos worth over a staggering $25,000.

Meghan gave fans a sneak peek inside her envy-inducing closet on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig back in June 2016. The lust-worthy snap shows 39 pairs of heels, all neatly arranged under spotlights on white shelves.

Standout pairs include the $850 Christian Louboutin ‘Love Me’ pumps, $780 Gianvito Rossi Plexi sandals, Miu Miu embellished satin pumps worth over $1,000, and black Jimmy Choo suede ankle boots for $875.

Meghan’s friend and former stylist Talia Brown said she “likes shoes that have some personality," which may explain the Louise et Cie Orla leopard-print heels.

“She actually bought me a pair of shoes once," Brown said. "She said she’d seen them and she knew they would be just right for me so she bought them on the spot. She is shoe mad.”

Edgardo Osorio, founder of luxury shoe line Aquazzura, added that “Meghan likes strappy, sophisticated, sexy shoes, which is very much our style. Her look tends to be elegant, simple and sleek, and she always accentuates with a beautiful pair of shoes.

“In the picture of her shoe wardrobe, I counted at least six of our pairs — including the 420 pound ($560) ‘Matilde’ suede stilettos, the 600-pound ($800) ‘Amazon’ sandals and the 490-pound ($660) ‘Wild Thing’ fringed sandals.”

“It’s wonderful she enjoys wearing them," he added, praising her love of shoes.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be fosters relationships with her favourite designers, with LA-based shoe designer Sarah Flint revealing Meghan sends a hand-written thank-you letter for each pair she’s sent.

Sarah praised Megan’s style as “kind of funky” with “a cool twist." From Sarah’s collection, Meghan owns the ‘Emma’ leopard-print heels worth $340, ‘Grear’ strappy sandals worth $240, and ‘Natalie’ tan leather pumps worth $340 which she donned to the Invictus Games.

So while Meghan cemented her reputation as a style icon while acting as Rachel Zane in the TV series "Suits," she seems to have looked to the royals for some shoe inspiration.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.