Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Meghan Markle is 'shoe mad,' has extensive collection of expensive heels, friends say

By Sarah Barns | The Sun
Markle paired a $750 Mackage coat with a pair of velvet Jimmy Choos during a March visit to Northern Ireland.

Markle paired a $750 Mackage coat with a pair of velvet Jimmy Choos during a March visit to Northern Ireland.  (Reuters)

She hasn’t even married Prince Harry yet, but Meghan Markle is incredibly well heeled.

The former "Suits" star, 36, is “shoe mad” according to close friends, and owns a collection of designer stilettos worth over a staggering $25,000.

Meghan gave fans a sneak peek inside her envy-inducing closet on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig back in June 2016. The lust-worthy snap shows 39 pairs of heels, all neatly arranged under spotlights on white shelves.

markle's shoe closet the tig

Markle shared a photo of her shoe closet on her old lifestyle website The Tig in 2016.

EXPERTS: MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING DRESS WILL IMPACT THE GOWN INDUSTRY

Standout pairs include the $850 Christian Louboutin ‘Love Me’ pumps,  $780 Gianvito Rossi Plexi sandals, Miu Miu embellished satin pumps worth over $1,000, and black Jimmy Choo suede ankle boots for $875.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool - RC167BCACC80

Markle's over-the-knee boots from Kurt Geiger, worn during a visit to the Nottingham Contemporary center in December, retail for over $300 online.  (Reuters)

Meghan Markle attends the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters - RC1F2FC17BC0

Markle stepped out in one of her favorite brands, Aquazzura, at the Women's Empowerment reception in April.  (Reuters)

Meghan’s friend and former stylist Talia Brown said she “likes shoes that have some personality," which may explain the Louise et Cie Orla leopard-print heels.

“She actually bought me a pair of shoes once," Brown said. "She said she’d seen them and she knew they would be just right for me so she bought them on the spot. She is shoe mad.”

Edgardo Osorio, founder of luxury shoe line Aquazzura, added that “Meghan likes strappy, sophisticated, sexy shoes, which is very much our style. Her look tends to be elegant, simple and sleek, and she always accentuates with a beautiful pair of shoes.

Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle's shoes are seen as she attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London, April 18, 2018. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters - RC13762304D0

Meghan wears $470 Paramour heels by Tamara Mellon to the Commonwealth Youth Forum last month.  (Reuters)

TEENS HEAD TO TACO BELL FOR PROM PHOTOSHOOT

“In the picture of her shoe wardrobe, I counted at least six of our pairs — including the 420 pound ($560) ‘Matilde’ suede stilettos, the 600-pound ($800) ‘Amazon’ sandals and the 490-pound ($660) ‘Wild Thing’ fringed sandals.”

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool - RC152EDF1100

Markle wore Aquazzura's suede Matilde shoe during her royal engagement announcement at Kensington Palace.  (Reuters)

“It’s wonderful she enjoys wearing them," he added, praising her love of shoes.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be fosters relationships with her favourite designers, with LA-based shoe designer Sarah Flint revealing Meghan sends a hand-written thank-you letter for each pair she’s sent.

Sarah praised Megan’s style as “kind of funky” with “a cool twist." From Sarah’s collection, Meghan owns the ‘Emma’ leopard-print heels worth $340, ‘Grear’ strappy sandals worth $240, and ‘Natalie’ tan leather pumps worth $340 which she donned to the Invictus Games.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

So while Meghan cemented her reputation as a style icon while acting as Rachel Zane in the TV series "Suits," she seems to have looked to the royals for some shoe inspiration.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.