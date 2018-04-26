Louisiana boy, 8, returns lost $100 bill to elderly man: 'I'm so proud of him'

Not everyone who finds a $100 bill would return it to its rightful owner. But that’s exactly what 8-year-old Jaron Johnson did last week after he found the bill at a Walmart in Pineville, Louisiana.

The following morning, Jaron asked his mother, Jodie Johnson, to call the store to see if anyone had reported it. At first, no one had. But later that day, Jodie got a call from 86-year-old James Grice’s daughter. She said the bill fell out of her father’s pocket while he was shopping for groceries last Friday.

"[Jaron] was grinning ear-to-ear," when the call came, Jodie told Fox News on Thursday.

Grice, who lives on a fixed income and is a 30-minute drive from the store, returned home foodless that day, she said. The 86-year-old didn’t expect to see the money again.

"When I walked outside of the store I said Lord let somebody that really needs that money find it. When I turn things over to the Lord, I don't fool with it anymore," Grice told KALB.

But on Monday, Jaron returned Grice’s money. And to thank him for his honorable act, Grice awarded the 8-year-old $20.

"That child right there, he's 100 percent to me," Grice said.

Jodie, a special needs teacher at Tioga Elementary School, said she couldn’t be more proud of her son. However, she wasn’t too surprised by Jaron’s persistence to find the money’s owner.

“It was on his heart to make sure it got back to the rightful owner,” she said, adding that Jaron is a “precious child” who has “great character and always does the right thing."

But the boy’s mother also saw the experience as a life lesson, explaining to Jaron that “people work very hard for their money.”

“Knowing that he was on fixed income made the lesson that much more valuable. I told him ‘look how much you helped him and how much he appreciates it,’” she said, adding that she always tells her children to be humble and kind.

The experience is “something that he will remember for the rest of his life,” said Jodie.