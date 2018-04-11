Teens protesting high school dress code fight for right to go braless, wear shorter shorts

A group of teens in Canada protesting their “sexist” school dress code just won the right to wear shorter shorts and bare their shoulders, but they are still fighting for more freedom with their wardrobe choices.

Les Carrés Jaunes, or The Yellow Squares in English, is a movement started by Joseph-François-Perrault High School students from Quebec City. On the group’s Facebook page, it says their goal is to “combat sexist dress codes,” many of which they consider “archaic.”

“We wish to be peaceful and simply discuss with our school principals,” it says in a translation on Facebook. “This page is used to ask questions, discuss our demands, debate (in peace) of our opinions and interact with young people from high school for whom this is an important cause.”

Members of the group, who wear yellow squares pinned to their clothes to identify themselves and show support of the movement, say they want to push school administrators to reevaluate dress codes, ensuring men and women are treated the same, as well as fight the culture of rape and hypersexualization, CBC reports.

In addition to wearing shorter shorts and shoulder-bearing tops, the group has more demands for what they’d like to wear: “First, we want to be able to wear shorts that hide the buttocks, but not the thighs. We want to be able to wear leggings without a sweater that covers the buttocks. We wish to be able to wear spaghetti camisoles, sweaters that let the shoulders and back [show]. We also hope that the sweater and pants are no longer required to overlap. Moreover, we claim the right not to wear brassières and respect when we do not wear them,” it says on their Facebook page.

They do draw the line with clothing they consider inappropriate, however. “We wouldn't have the right to see underwear, not for girls or for boys. We wouldn't have the right to cleavage too deep or to aux camisoles on the sides. We wouldn't have the right to let the bottom of the buttocks,” according to the translated Facebook post.

The movement is taking off and has spread beyond the high school where it was started. Students at dozens of other schools in Quebec are getting involved, as well, according to CBC.

The group is starting to see changes take effect, but hope they spread beyond the walls of Joseph-François-Perrault High School. “At our school, the management has already begun some steps to change the dress code. We are currently in process, and we hope that the phenomenon will happen again in several public schools!” they wrote on Facebook.